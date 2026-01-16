Expert Outlook: Verizon Communications Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Ratings for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $47.33, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. A 3.9% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $49.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Verizon Communications by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laurent Yoon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $44.00 $46.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $48.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $47.00 $49.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Lowers Buy $51.00 $56.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $51.00 $50.50 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $44.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Verizon Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verizon Communications compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verizon Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Verizon Communications's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Verizon Communications's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Verizon Communications Better

Wireless services account for 75% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 20 million prepaid phone customers via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast that reach about 30 million homes and businesses, including about 20 million with the Fios fiber optic network. These networks serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks. Verizon agreed to acquire Frontier Communications in September 2024.

Financial Milestones: Verizon Communications's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Verizon Communications's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verizon Communications's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, Verizon Communications faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

