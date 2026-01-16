What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Honeywell Intl

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $242.13, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. A 1.37% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $245.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Honeywell Intl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $255.00 $218.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $262.00 $267.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $215.00 $218.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Lowers Outperform $240.00 $250.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $250.00 $269.00 Alexander Virgo Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $255.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $269.00 $270.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $205.00 $265.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Buy $240.00 $250.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $235.00 $245.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $253.00 $235.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $220.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $235.00 $253.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $270.00 $265.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $218.00 $212.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Honeywell Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Honeywell Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Honeywell Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Honeywell Intl's Background

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Financial Insights: Honeywell Intl

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Honeywell Intl's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Honeywell Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

