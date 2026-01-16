Demystifying Knife River Holding: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Knife River Holding (NYSE:KNF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Knife River Holding, revealing an average target of $87.2, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.28%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Knife River Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rohit Seth B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $92.00 - Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $75.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Announces Neutral $83.00 - Anthony Codling RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Knife River Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Knife River Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Knife River Holding compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Knife River Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Knife River Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Knife River Holding analyst ratings.

Discovering Knife River Holding: A Closer Look

Knife River Holding Co is an aggregates-led construction materials and contracting services provider. Its segments include Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. Each geographic segment offers a vertically integrated suite of products and services, including aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt, and contracting services, while the Energy Services segment, which has locations throughout the company's geographic footprint, produces and supplies liquid asphalt and related services, for use in asphalt road construction, and is a supplier to some of the other segments.

A Deep Dive into Knife River Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Knife River Holding's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.89%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Knife River Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Knife River Holding's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.