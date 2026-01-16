A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Marriott Vacations Through 7 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $58.0, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. A decline of 36.38% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Marriott Vacations among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $52.00 $70.00 Trey Bowers Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $37.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $81.00 $127.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $54.00 $63.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Neutral $58.00 $85.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $64.00 $87.00 Aaron Hecht Citizens Lowers Market Outperform $60.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marriott Vacations. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marriott Vacations. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marriott Vacations compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marriott Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Marriott Vacations's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Marriott Vacations's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marriott Vacations analyst ratings.

About Marriott Vacations

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's majority revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services. The company operates in two reportable segments: Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The majority of revenue is derived from the Vacation Ownership segment.

Marriott Vacations: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Marriott Vacations's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.22% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Marriott Vacations's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marriott Vacations's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marriott Vacations's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Marriott Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.