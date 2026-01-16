6 Analysts Assess Construction Partners: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Construction Partners, revealing an average target of $121.83, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.36% from the previous average price target of $120.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Construction Partners. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rohit Seth B. Riley Securities Announces Neutral $117.00 - Brent Thielman DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $120.00 $120.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Outperform $124.00 $131.00 Michael Feniger B of A Securities Lowers Buy $115.00 $120.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $120.00 $110.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $135.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Construction Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Construction Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Construction Partners compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Construction Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Construction Partners's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Construction Partners's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Construction Partners analyst ratings.

Delving into Construction Partners's Background

Construction Partners Inc operates as a civil infrastructure company. It specializes in the construction and maintenance of roadways. The company through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. Its operations consist of manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, and others. The company has a single segment which predominantly consists of infrastructure and road construction, and operates across various states in the United States.

Key Indicators: Construction Partners's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Construction Partners displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 67.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.29%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, Construction Partners faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.