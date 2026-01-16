Demystifying Martin Marietta Materials: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $691.42, a high estimate of $758.00, and a low estimate of $610.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $662.60, the current average has increased by 4.35%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Martin Marietta Materials among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rohit Seth B. Riley Securities Announces Neutral $700.00 - Brent Thielman DA Davidson Announces Neutral $690.00 - Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $758.00 $754.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $690.00 $660.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Buy $730.00 $725.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $660.00 $610.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $681.00 $637.00 Adrian Heurta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $700.00 $670.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $723.00 $705.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $610.00 $620.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $680.00 $645.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $675.00 $600.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Martin Marietta Materials's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2024, Martin Marietta sold 191 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, North Carolina, Colorado, California, and Georgia, accounting for most of its sales. The company also uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Martin Marietta Materials's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Martin Marietta Materials displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Martin Marietta Materials's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Martin Marietta Materials's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Martin Marietta Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.61. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

