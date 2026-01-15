8 Analysts Have This To Say About Dick's Sporting Goods

Analysts' ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Dick's Sporting Goods, presenting an average target of $246.0, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. A 0.76% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $247.88.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Dick's Sporting Goods by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $260.00 $253.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $242.00 $246.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $245.00 $270.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $226.00 $234.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $220.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $245.00 $255.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $255.00 $255.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $270.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dick's Sporting Goods. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dick's Sporting Goods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dick's Sporting Goods's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dick's Sporting Goods's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods is a retailer that offers sports and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment online and in physical stores. The company's legacy business includes more than 700 stores under its own name, more than 110 Golf Galaxy golf specialty stores, and about 50 outlet stores. In September 2025, Dick's acquired multinational retailer Foot Locker. With this move, Dick's added about 2,600 stores under the Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, atmos, and WSS nameplates in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and EMEA—Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dick's Sporting Goods's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.33% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dick's Sporting Goods's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dick's Sporting Goods's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

