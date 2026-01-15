Breaking Down Advanced Energy Indus: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $239.5, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 28.76% increase from the previous average price target of $186.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Advanced Energy Indus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $215.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $270.00 $230.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $300.00 $190.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $255.00 $167.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Hold $210.00 $140.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $175.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $225.00 $150.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $210.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $240.00 $195.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $225.00 $188.00

Key Insights:

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Energy Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Advanced Energy Indus's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Advanced Energy Indus's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Advanced Energy Indus's Background

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in United States, with the rest from Mexico, Taiwan, China and All others.

Advanced Energy Indus: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Energy Indus's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Advanced Energy Indus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Energy Indus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Energy Indus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Advanced Energy Indus faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

