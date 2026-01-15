Assessing T. Rowe Price Group: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for T. Rowe Price Group, revealing an average target of $112.64, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $101.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.9% from the previous average price target of $111.64.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of T. Rowe Price Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $101.00 $102.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $109.00 $112.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $115.00 $117.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $128.00 $126.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $102.00 $101.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $115.00 $118.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $117.00 $115.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $112.00 $108.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $111.00 $109.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $125.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $103.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of T. Rowe Price Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into T. Rowe Price Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on T. Rowe Price Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price provides asset management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of September, the firm had $1.767 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (50%), balanced (35%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two-thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

Financial Insights: T. Rowe Price Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, T. Rowe Price Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.04% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 33.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.91%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

