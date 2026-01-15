Where CMS Energy Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.67, along with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $74.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.18% lower than the prior average price target of $79.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of CMS Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Overweight $74.00 $82.00 Ross Fowler UBS Lowers Neutral $77.00 $81.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Shahriar Pourreza Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $77.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $71.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $82.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CMS Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CMS Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CMS Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CMS Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into CMS Energy's Background

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. NorthStar Clean Energy, formerly CMS Enterprises, is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

Financial Milestones: CMS Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CMS Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CMS Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CMS Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CMS Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CMS Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.