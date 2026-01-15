Breaking Down National Vision Holdings: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 7.14%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $30.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of National Vision Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $26.00 Simeon Siegel Guggenheim Announces Buy $32.00 - Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $39.00 $41.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $35.00 $29.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to National Vision Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of National Vision Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for National Vision Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into National Vision Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into National Vision Holdings's Background

National Vision Holdings Inc is an optical retailer in the U.S. Its product portfolio includes eyeglasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, and other products. The company has two operating segments; Owned and Host segment includes company-owned brands America's Best and Eyeglass World, In America's Best stores, vision care services are provided by optometrists or by independent professional corporations and Host operating consist of Military and Fred Meyer which provide eye exams by independent optometrists, and the Legacy segment manages the operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services to Legacy retail Vision Centers. It earns a majority of its revenue from the Owned and Host segment.

Financial Milestones: National Vision Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining National Vision Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.93% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: National Vision Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: National Vision Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

