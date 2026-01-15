What Analysts Are Saying About Kirby Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Kirby (NYSE:KEX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kirby, revealing an average target of $126.2, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Observing a 12.08% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $112.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kirby. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Ben Mohr Citigroup Raises Buy $131.00 $128.00 Ben Mohr Citigroup Raises Buy $128.00 $110.00 Ben Mohr Citigroup Raises Neutral $110.00 $91.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $122.00 $109.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kirby. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kirby. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kirby compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kirby compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kirby's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Kirby's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kirby analyst ratings.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout three United States coasts. The Company transports petrochemicals, liquid cargoes, inland waterway systems, and dry bulk cargoes. The Company conducts operations in two reportable business segments: The Marine transportation segment which provides marine transportation services, operating tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, and the Distribution and services segment, which provides after-market service, and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and power generation equipment used in oil and gas and commercial and industrial applications. The company's revenue is generated from the Marine Transportation segment.

Kirby's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Kirby's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kirby's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kirby's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kirby's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.