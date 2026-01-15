Expert Outlook: ARM Holdings Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 5 6 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $172.67, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Experiencing a 1.33% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $175.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of ARM Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Srini Pajjuri RBC Capital Announces Outperform $140.00 - Vivek Arya B of A Securities Announces Neutral $120.00 - Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $145.00 $205.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $120.00 $160.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $180.00 $155.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $180.00 $175.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $195.00 $200.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Buy $190.00 $175.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $190.00 $180.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $190.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $115.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ARM Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ARM Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ARM Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ARM Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ARM Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Financial Insights: ARM Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, ARM Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 34.48% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ARM Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ARM Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ARM Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ARM Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

