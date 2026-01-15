Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For First BanCorp

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.5, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A 7.22% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $25.33.

The standing of First BanCorp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manuel Navas Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $23.00 - Arren Cyganovich Truist Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $26.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First BanCorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First BanCorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First BanCorp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of First BanCorp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know First BanCorp Better

First BanCorp is a financial holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial and Corporate Banking; Mortgage Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer (Retail) Banking segment. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment generates majority revenue, which consists of the Corporation's consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through its branch network and loan centres. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Puerto Rico.

First BanCorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: First BanCorp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First BanCorp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 41.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): First BanCorp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First BanCorp's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: First BanCorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

