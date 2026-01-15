What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Skyworks Solutions

Analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $89.0, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $69.29, the current average has increased by 28.45%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Skyworks Solutions's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Srini Pajjuri RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $65.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $73.00 $65.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $80.00 $85.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Raises Neutral $74.00 $66.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $75.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $70.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Neutral $91.00 $66.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $88.00 $58.00 John Vinh Keybanc Announces Overweight $105.00 -

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Skyworks Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Skyworks Solutions compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Skyworks Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Skyworks Solutions's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Skyworks Solutions's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Skyworks Solutions analyst ratings.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Financial Insights: Skyworks Solutions

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Skyworks Solutions's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Skyworks Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyworks Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skyworks Solutions's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Skyworks Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

