A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On BankUnited Through 8 Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $46.38, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 8.21%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $42.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of BankUnited's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $51.00 - Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $42.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $43.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Buy $55.00 $42.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $42.00 $42.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $44.00 $44.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Lowers Hold $40.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BankUnited. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BankUnited compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BankUnited's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BankUnited's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering BankUnited: A Closer Look

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending and deposit products through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region, certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel.

Breaking Down BankUnited's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BankUnited showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.26% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BankUnited's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BankUnited's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.79. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

