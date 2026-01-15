8 Analysts Have This To Say About Fidelity National Info

Ratings for Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $76.88, along with a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.55% lower than the prior average price target of $81.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Fidelity National Info. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $70.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Lowers Hold $70.00 $72.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $83.00 $82.00 Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $86.00 $93.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Lowers Hold $72.00 $75.00 Bryan Keane Citigroup Announces Neutral $73.00 - Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $81.00 -

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelity National Info. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Info compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Info compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fidelity National Info's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fidelity National Info's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Fidelity National Info

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Understanding the Numbers: Fidelity National Info's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fidelity National Info's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelity National Info's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Info's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Fidelity National Info's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

