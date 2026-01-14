The Analyst Verdict: Adient In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Adient (NYSE:ADNT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Adient, revealing an average target of $25.32, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Experiencing a 1.25% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $25.64.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Adient is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $17.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Lowers Neutral $22.50 $25.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $27.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $28.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $28.00 $31.00 Nathan Janes Stifel Lowers Buy $24.00 $29.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $26.00 $22.00 Nathan Janes Stifel Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adient. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adient compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Adient's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Adient's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Adient: A Closer Look

Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment. Adient is a leading seating supplier to the industry with about a midteens share of the global market including unconsolidated joint venture business. Its share in China is around 20%, down from about 45%, following the sale of its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021. Unconsolidated revenue from joint ventures was about $3.5 billion in fiscal 2025 and consolidated China revenue was $1.3 billion. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2025 (Sept. 30 year-end) consolidated revenue, which excludes joint venture sales, was $14.5 billion.

Adient: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Adient's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adient's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Adient's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.36. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

