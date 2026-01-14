A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Lemonade Through 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 0 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $68.67, along with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average reflects an increase of 25.31% from the previous average price target of $54.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lemonade. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Tunis Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $92.00 $85.00 Arvind Ramnani Truist Securities Announces Buy $98.00 - Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $40.00 $35.00 Matthew Carletti Citizens Raises Market Outperform $80.00 $60.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $53.00 $49.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $49.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lemonade. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lemonade. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lemonade compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lemonade compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lemonade's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Lemonade's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lemonade analyst ratings.

Discovering Lemonade: A Closer Look

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lemonade

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lemonade's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 42.39% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lemonade's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lemonade's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.29. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.