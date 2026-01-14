Where Accenture Stands With Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Accenture (NYSE:ACN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $290.12, along with a high estimate of $320.00 and a low estimate of $251.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $278.40, the current average has increased by 4.21%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Accenture by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $251.00 Arvind Ramnani Truist Securities Announces Buy $317.00 - Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $320.00 $315.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Neutral $277.00 $270.00 Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $295.00 $285.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $320.00 $271.00 Bryan Keane Citigroup Announces Neutral $266.00 - Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $251.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Accenture. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Accenture's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Accenture's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Accenture's Background

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

Understanding the Numbers: Accenture's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Accenture's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 November, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Accenture's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accenture's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.