Assessing Nasdaq: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $110.22, with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $96.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.98% from the previous average price target of $106.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Nasdaq by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $104.00 $96.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Overweight $113.00 $111.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $115.00 $114.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $111.00 $110.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $114.00 $109.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $97.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $109.00 $108.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $96.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nasdaq. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nasdaq. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nasdaq compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nasdaq compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Nasdaq's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Nasdaq's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nasdaq analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Nasdaq

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its trading business (about 22.5% of sales), the company sells market and financial data to investors, offers Nasdaq-branded indexes, and lists companies through its capital access segment (42.5%). Nasdaq's newest segment, financial technology, was primarily constructed through the acquisitions of Verafin and Adenza and has expanded the company into capital management, financial crime, and regulatory compliance software (35%) as it seeks to become a diversified technology company.

Financial Insights: Nasdaq

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Nasdaq showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.94% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.6%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nasdaq's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nasdaq's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, Nasdaq adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.