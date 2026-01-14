Where Weyerhaeuser Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.22, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A 2.69% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $29.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Weyerhaeuser is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Hold $28.00 $27.00 Hamir Patel CIBC Raises Outperformer $28.00 $27.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00 Hong Zhang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $27.00 $28.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $31.00 $35.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $31.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Weyerhaeuser. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Weyerhaeuser compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Weyerhaeuser's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Weyerhaeuser's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Weyerhaeuser's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Weyerhaeuser's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weyerhaeuser's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weyerhaeuser's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Weyerhaeuser's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.58.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

