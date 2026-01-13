7 Analysts Assess Thor Industries: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 1 0 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $111.0, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $97.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.32% increase from the previous average price target of $106.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Thor Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Rolle Loop Capital Announces Buy $133.00 - Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $110.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $108.00 $117.00 Griffin Bryan DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $102.00 $102.00 Scott Stember Roth Capital Raises Neutral $97.00 $93.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Brandon Rolle Loop Capital Announces Hold $110.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thor Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thor Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Thor Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Thor Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Thor Industries analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Thor Industries

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth-wheel towables across about 35 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motor caravans, camper vans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts via the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021; however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of fiscal 2025 total sales. In fiscal 2025, the company wholesaled 181,388 units and generated $9.6 billion in revenue.

Financial Insights: Thor Industries

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Thor Industries showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.5% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Thor Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thor Industries's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thor Industries's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Thor Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.