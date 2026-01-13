A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On BXP Through 11 Analysts

Ratings for BXP (NYSE:BXP) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 0 6 5 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $77.82, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.23% lower than the prior average price target of $78.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of BXP by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $82.00 $83.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Overweight $82.00 $78.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $71.00 $74.00 Nick Joseph Citigroup Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Outperform $79.00 $82.00 Upal Rana Keybanc Announces Overweight $80.00 - Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $79.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $74.00 $77.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $76.00 $77.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $81.00 $77.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Announces Overweight $83.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BXP's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BXP's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BXP

BXP Inc. owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

BXP: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: BXP's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: BXP's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -13.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BXP's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: BXP's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.46. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

