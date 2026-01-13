Expert Outlook: Fortinet Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 0 0 11 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Fortinet and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $83.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average represents a 3.71% decrease from the previous average price target of $86.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Fortinet among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $85.00 $83.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $70.00 $66.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $75.00 $85.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $85.00 $87.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $80.00 $85.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $80.00 $90.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Lowers Hold $100.00 $105.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Neutral $86.00 $90.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Underperform $72.00 $75.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $95.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $85.00 $90.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $88.00 $90.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $85.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortinet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortinet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Fortinet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Fortinet's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

Fortinet's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Fortinet's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 33.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortinet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Fortinet's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.35. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

