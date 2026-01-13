Deep Dive Into Freeport-McMoRan Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 7 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Freeport-McMoRan, presenting an average target of $55.55, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Marking an increase of 11.1%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $50.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Freeport-McMoRan by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $64.00 $55.00 Alexander Hacking Citigroup Raises Buy $67.00 $48.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $68.00 $58.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $55.00 $47.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $58.00 $50.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $47.00 $51.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $47.00 $48.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $51.00 $49.00 Jonathan Brandt HSBC Raises Buy $50.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Freeport-McMoRan's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Freeport-McMoRan's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Freeport-McMoRan Better

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. we expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 650,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Understanding the Numbers: Freeport-McMoRan's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Freeport-McMoRan's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.68% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.67%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freeport-McMoRan's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Freeport-McMoRan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

