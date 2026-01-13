6 Analysts Assess Atmos Energy: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $179.0, along with a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $172.00. Observing a 4.99% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $170.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Atmos Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Levine Citigroup Raises Neutral $182.00 $163.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Neutral $174.00 $159.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $172.00 $182.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Neutral $180.00 $170.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $181.00 $167.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Neutral $185.00 $182.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atmos Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atmos Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atmos Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Atmos Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Atmos Energy's Background

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3.3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About two thirds of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas and owns an intrastate gas pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

Atmos Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Atmos Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Atmos Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmos Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmos Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Atmos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

