Breaking Down Pinterest: 22 Analysts Share Their Views

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 6 11 5 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 5 9 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $35.91, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. A decline of 15.15% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pinterest. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $32.00 $36.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $30.00 $34.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $32.00 $41.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $36.00 $44.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Buy $48.00 $51.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $36.00 $44.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $40.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $34.00 $39.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $38.00 $45.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $36.00 $43.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $34.00 $40.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $35.00 $42.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $38.00 $44.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $34.00 $44.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $40.00 $50.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $39.00 $48.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $35.00 $41.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $30.00 $49.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $39.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pinterest's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Pinterest's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pinterest analyst ratings.

Delving into Pinterest's Background

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

A Deep Dive into Pinterest's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.