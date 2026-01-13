Demystifying Colgate-Palmolive: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 7 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $87.77, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. This current average has decreased by 2.83% from the previous average price target of $90.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Colgate-Palmolive among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $86.00 $77.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Lowers Buy $86.00 $90.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $88.00 $82.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $87.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $88.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $82.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $90.00 $92.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $95.00 $105.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $87.00 $96.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $87.00 $88.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $94.00 $100.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $77.00 $80.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $95.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Colgate-Palmolive compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Colgate-Palmolive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Colgate-Palmolive's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Colgate-Palmolive's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Colgate-Palmolive analyst ratings.

Delving into Colgate-Palmolive's Background

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown into a leading player in the household and personal care industry. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for more than 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one-fifth of sales), which sells a majority of its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Financial Insights: Colgate-Palmolive

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Colgate-Palmolive's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.95% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 94.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, Colgate-Palmolive faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.