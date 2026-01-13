The Analyst Verdict: Trane Technologies In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $495.78, with a high estimate of $550.00 and a low estimate of $375.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.38% increase from the previous average price target of $493.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Trane Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $535.00 $550.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $505.00 $506.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Lowers Buy $520.00 $544.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $375.00 $415.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Announces Overweight $500.00 - Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $550.00 $490.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $495.00 $485.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $513.00 $494.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $469.00 $467.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Trane Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Trane Technologies compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Trane Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Trane Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Trane Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $20 billion company generates approximately 70% of its sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 80% of its revenue.

Trane Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Trane Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.54% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trane Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trane Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trane Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trane Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

