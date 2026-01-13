Expert Outlook: Primoris Services Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 4 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 2 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $148.2, along with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $117.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.18% increase from the previous average price target of $137.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Primoris Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $160.00 - Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $143.00 $145.00 Adam Bubes Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $117.00 - Jerry Revich Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $138.00 - Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $141.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $159.00 $154.00 Sean Milligan Needham Announces Buy $175.00 - Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $154.00 $129.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $141.00 $128.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Primoris Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Primoris Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Primoris Services's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Primoris Services's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp is a provider of infrastructure services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of construction services, maintenance, replacement, fabrication and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The reportable segments are the Utilities segment and the Energy segment. The Utilities segment operates in a range of services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communication systems. The Energy segment operates in a range of services that include engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, outages, pipeline construction and maintenance, and others.

Key Indicators: Primoris Services's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Primoris Services displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Primoris Services's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Primoris Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Primoris Services's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Primoris Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

