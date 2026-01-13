The Analyst Verdict: Live Nation Entertainment In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $172.42, a high estimate of $188.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average has decreased by 2.74% from the previous average price target of $177.27.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Live Nation Entertainment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $155.00 $161.00 Ashton Welles Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $188.00 $168.00 Batya Levi UBS Announces Buy $164.00 - Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $172.00 $175.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $172.00 $180.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Lowers Buy $176.00 $180.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $175.00 $182.00 Ashton Welles Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $168.00 $180.00 Cameron Mansson-Perrone Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $170.00 $180.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $175.00 $174.00 Benjamin Soff Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $173.00 $175.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Lowers Buy $181.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Live Nation Entertainment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Live Nation Entertainment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Live Nation Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Live Nation Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Live Nation Entertainment's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Live Nation Entertainment's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation is the largest live entertainment company in the world, serving as a concert promoter, venue operator, and ticketing platform. In addition, the firm generates revenue from sponsorships and advertising. With offices in 45 countries, Live Nation promotes concerts globally and it owned, operated, or had exclusive booking rights to nearly 400 venues worldwide at the end of 2024, which the firm says makes it the second-largest operator of music venues globally. In 2024, Live Nation promoted nearly 55,000 events, drawing more than 150 million fans. Ticketmaster is a dominant global ticketing service, selling almost 640 million tickets in 2024.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Live Nation Entertainment

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Live Nation Entertainment displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Live Nation Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Live Nation Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 38.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Live Nation Entertainment's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, Live Nation Entertainment faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.