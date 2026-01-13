Analyst Expectations For Five Below's Future

Analysts' ratings for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 28 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 7 7 13 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 6 4 8 1 0 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $187.04, along with a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $132.00. Observing a 10.17% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $169.78.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Five Below by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Randal Konik Jefferies Lowers Buy $210.00 $215.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $195.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $193.00 $160.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $185.00 $165.00 Zhihan Ma Bernstein Raises Market Perform $179.00 $173.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $185.00 $180.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $160.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $216.00 $179.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Buy $215.00 $185.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $175.00 $150.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $179.00 $168.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $188.00 $162.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $197.00 $186.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $180.00 $175.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $210.00 $204.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $160.00 $135.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $175.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $165.00 $160.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Raises Underperform $132.00 $110.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $195.00 $170.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $168.00 $148.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $160.00 $150.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $185.00 $165.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $204.00 $184.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $170.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Announces Overweight $186.00 - Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $175.00 $170.00

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Five Below's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Five Below's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It derives revenue from sales of the Company's merchandise to customers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Five Below's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Five Below's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

