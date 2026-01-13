Deep Dive Into J.Jill Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated J.Jill (NYSE:JILL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.4, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.45% lower than the prior average price target of $18.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive J.Jill is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $16.00 $16.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $16.00 $17.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Lowers Buy $21.00 $26.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to J.Jill. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of J.Jill compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of J.Jill's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into J.Jill's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind J.Jill

J.Jill Inc is a national lifestyle brand that provides apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company's products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its two channels: its e-commerce platform and catalog (Direct) and its retail stores (Retail). Revenue is derived from the sale of apparel and accessory merchandise through the company's Retail and Direct channels, which include website and catalog phone orders. Revenue also includes shipping and handling fees collected from customers.

J.Jill's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining J.Jill's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 October, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.48% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: J.Jill's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): J.Jill's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.35% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): J.Jill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: J.Jill's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.74. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

