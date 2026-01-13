Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Birkenstock Holding Stock

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 4 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $62.5, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Experiencing a 6.41% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $66.78.

A clear picture of Birkenstock Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Luca Solca Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $63.00 Peter McGoldrick Stifel Lowers Buy $58.00 $66.00 Simeon Siegel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $60.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $60.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Simeon Siegel Guggenheim Announces Buy $60.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Birkenstock Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Birkenstock Holding compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Birkenstock Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Birkenstock is a German footwear brand known for comfort-focused, timeless designs, with 76% of 2022 sales coming from its top five iconic models. Products are made in Europe using sustainable, mostly locally sourced materials. The brand combines orthopedic function with everyday style, appealing to a broad audience. The Americas account for 52% of sales, EMEA 37%, with the remainder coming from Asia-Pacific, which has also the higher future growth expectations.

Financial Insights: Birkenstock Holding

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Birkenstock Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.48% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Birkenstock Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Birkenstock Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.51%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Birkenstock Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

