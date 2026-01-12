What Analysts Are Saying About Ingersoll Rand Stock

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $90.71, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.08% from the previous average price target of $88.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ingersoll Rand is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $94.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $92.00 $87.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $81.00 $75.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $94.00 $91.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $91.00 $94.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $103.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $79.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ingersoll Rand's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Ingersoll Rand's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $7.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

A Deep Dive into Ingersoll Rand's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ingersoll Rand's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Ingersoll Rand adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

