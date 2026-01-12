Deep Dive Into Essent Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $70.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.24% increase from the previous average price target of $67.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Essent Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $66.00 $65.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $66.00 Harry Fong Roth Capital Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $73.00 $71.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $71.00 $67.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Essent Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Essent Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Essent Group compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Essent Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Essent Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Essent Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Essent Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd serves the housing finance industry by providing private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, risk management products, title insurance, and settlement services to mortgage lenders, borrowers, and investors to support homeownership. It provides credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors by covering a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a mortgage and certain related expenses in the event of a default. By providing capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, the company allows lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners.

Essent Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Essent Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Essent Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 51.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essent Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essent Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Essent Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.