A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Magna International Through 11 Analysts

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Magna International (NYSE:MGA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $52.0, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. Observing a 11.06% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $46.82.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Magna International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $50.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $51.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $38.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $52.00 $47.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $55.00 $49.00 Tamy Chen BMO Capital Raises Outperform $52.00 $49.00 Jonathan Goldman Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $52.00 $47.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $47.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $45.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $53.00 $48.00 Jonathan Goldman Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $47.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Magna International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Magna International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Magna International's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Magna International

Magna International prides itself on an entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines the distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier's product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contract vehicle assembly. In 2024, 48% of Magna's USD 42.8 billion of revenue came from North America, while Europe accounted for approximately 37% and Asia the remainder. The firm's top six customers constituted 72.9% of revenue, with the top three being GM, Mercedes, and Ford. GM was the largest contributor at 15.4%. Magna was founded in 1957, has over 170,000 employees, and is based in Aurora, Ontario.

Financial Insights: Magna International

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Magna International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.77% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Magna International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Magna International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

