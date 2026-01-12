AT&T Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of AT&T (NYSE:T) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AT&T, revealing an average target of $29.75, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A decline of 5.76% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of AT&T by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Buy $29.00 $32.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $29.00 $33.00 Simon Flannery Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Announces Overweight $30.00 - Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Hold $33.00 $32.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $31.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $30.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $29.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AT&T. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AT&T's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AT&T's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The company is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 74 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 14% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 12% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 15 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 24 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The company recently sold its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

AT&T: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AT&T's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.64% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

