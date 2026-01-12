Deep Dive Into Corpay Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Corpay (NYSE:CPAY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Corpay, presenting an average target of $351.6, a high estimate of $380.00, and a low estimate of $315.00. This current average represents a 3.41% decrease from the previous average price target of $364.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Corpay among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $369.00 $380.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $380.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $315.00 $340.00 Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $344.00 $336.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corpay. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corpay compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Corpay's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Corpay's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Corpay

Corpay Inc is a corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay their expenses. Its suite of modern payment solutions helps customers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments. Its reportable segments are; Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other. The group's geographic areas are the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Other.

Understanding the Numbers: Corpay's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Corpay displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Corpay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corpay's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, Corpay faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

