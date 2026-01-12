What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ZoomInfo Technologies

Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 1 0 4 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $11.71, along with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $10.77, the current average has increased by 8.73%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of ZoomInfo Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $14.00 Allan Verkhovski BTIG Announces Buy $13.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $10.70 $9.40 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Underperform $8.00 $7.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Underweight $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ZoomInfo Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ZoomInfo Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ZoomInfo Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ZoomInfo Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ZoomInfo Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ZoomInfo Technologies analyst ratings.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Financial Milestones: ZoomInfo Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: ZoomInfo Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: ZoomInfo Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ZoomInfo Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.