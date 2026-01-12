A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Axalta Coating Systems Through 9 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $34.89, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average represents a 3.96% decrease from the previous average price target of $36.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Axalta Coating Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $35.00 $39.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Neutral $35.00 $42.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $35.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $30.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $39.00 $40.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $34.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $39.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Axalta Coating Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Axalta Coating Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Axalta Coating Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Axalta Coating Systems: A Closer Look

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end markets include refinish and industrial. The Mobility Coatings segment relates to the provision of coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Axalta Coating Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Axalta Coating Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.42%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Axalta Coating Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axalta Coating Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axalta Coating Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Axalta Coating Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

