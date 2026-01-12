Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Zoom Communications Stock

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 5 2 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 2 4 0 0 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $98.08, along with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.0% from the previous average price target of $94.31.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zoom Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $106.00 $94.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $91.00 $85.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $85.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $87.00 $87.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $94.00 $85.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Seth Gilbert UBS Maintains Neutral $85.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zoom Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zoom Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zoom Communications compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zoom Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Zoom Communications's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Zoom Communications's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zoom Communications analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Zoom Communications: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zoom Communications's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zoom Communications's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 49.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zoom Communications's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zoom Communications's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Zoom Communications's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.