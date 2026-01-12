Demystifying Triumph Financial: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Triumph Financial, revealing an average target of $65.5, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. Observing a 8.71% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $60.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Triumph Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $55.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $53.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $63.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Triumph Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Triumph Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Triumph Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Triumph Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Triumph Financial Better

Triumph Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The company has four reportable segments namely Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Intelligence. The Banking segment includes the operations of TBK Bank. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Financial Services with revenue derived from factoring services, The Payments segment includes the operations of TBK Bank's TriumphPay division which provides a presentment, audit and payment solution to Shipper, Broker, and Factor clients in the trucking industry and The Intelligence segment includes to turn the over-the-road trucking data collected through the services into actionable insights for their customers.

Triumph Financial: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Triumph Financial's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Triumph Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Triumph Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Triumph Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, Triumph Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

