13 Analysts Assess Synchrony Financial: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Synchrony Financial, presenting an average target of $91.92, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.88% from the previous average price target of $86.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Synchrony Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $86.00 $75.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $100.00 $91.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $101.00 $86.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $98.00 $95.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $92.00 $78.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $85.00 Darrin Peller Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $92.00 - Brennan Crowley Baird Maintains Neutral $82.00 $82.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $78.00 $82.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $85.00 $80.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $83.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

All You Need to Know About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Synchrony Financial: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Synchrony Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Financial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Synchrony Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

