8 Analysts Have This To Say About Rocket Companies

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Analysts have recently evaluated Rocket Companies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.97% from the previous average price target of $18.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Rocket Companies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Announces Neutral $24.00 - Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $19.00 Matthew Hurwit Jefferies Announces Buy $25.00 - Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $20.00 $18.00 Eric Hagen BTIG Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Chad Larkin Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $25.00 - Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $15.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $22.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rocket Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rocket Companies compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Rocket Companies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit. Rocket Companies offers a wide array of services and products but is best known for its Rocket Mortgage business. The company's mortgage lending operations are split between its direct-to-consumer lending, which sees borrowers accessing the company's lending arm directly through either its mobile app or website, and its partner network where mortgage brokers and other firms use Rocket's origination process to offer loans to their customers. The company has rapidly gained market share in recent years and will also be the largest mortgage servicer in the US following its acquisition of the Mr. Cooper Group.

Rocket Companies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Rocket Companies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 141.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.44%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rocket Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.1.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

