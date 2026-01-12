Breaking Down OneMain Holdings: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 2 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $70.78, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $63.50, the current average has increased by 11.46%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of OneMain Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Underweight $65.00 $59.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $80.00 $72.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $56.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $63.00 Arren Cyganovich Truist Securities Announces Buy $75.00 - David Scharf Citizens Lowers Market Outperform $68.00 $70.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $59.00 $57.00 Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $68.00 David M. Scharf Citizens Raises Market Outperform $70.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to OneMain Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of OneMain Holdings compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of OneMain Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of OneMain Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About OneMain Holdings

OneMain Holdings Inc is a consumer finance company providing loan products to customers through its branch network and the internet. The company provides personal loan products; offers credit cards; offers optional credit insurance and others; offers a customer-focused financial wellness program, and acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses. It provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans to non-prime customers. The company's reportable segment is Consumer and Insurance. The main source of revenue is net interest income.

Understanding the Numbers: OneMain Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: OneMain Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.62%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneMain Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, OneMain Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

