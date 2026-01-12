SLM Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for SLM (NASDAQ:SLM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 2 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 0 1 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $31.36, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has decreased by 10.17% from the previous average price target of $34.91.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of SLM's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $25.00 $29.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $30.00 $35.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $29.00 $31.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Lowers Sell $23.00 $35.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $36.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $35.00 $33.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $31.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $33.00 $38.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 John Hecht Jefferies Lowers Buy $31.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SLM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SLM's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SLM analyst ratings.

About SLM

SLM Corp is an education solutions company. It business is to originate and service loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. The provide Private Education Loans to mean education loans to students or their families that are not made, insured, or guaranteed by any state or federal government.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SLM

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SLM's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 42.13% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SLM's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, SLM faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

