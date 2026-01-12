A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On DoubleVerify Holdings Through 12 Analysts

Ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 4 4 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.04, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 20.68% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.96.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of DoubleVerify Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $12.00 $12.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $18.00 $24.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $12.00 $18.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.50 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $19.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $22.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $20.00 $23.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $16.00 $24.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $15.00 $20.00 Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $12.00 $18.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $10.00 $13.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.50 $18.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DoubleVerify Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into DoubleVerify Holdings's Background

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. Its solutions provide advertisers with unbiased data analytics that enable them to increase the effectiveness, quality, and return on their digital advertising investments. Its DV Authentic Ad, a proprietary metric of digital media quality, measures whether a digital ad was delivered in a brand-suitable environment, fully viewable, by a real person, and in the intended geography. The company's software interface, DV Pinnacle, delivers these metrics to customers in real time, allowing them to access critical performance data on their digital transactions. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and also has a presence in Germany, Singapore, France, Canada, Japan, and other countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DoubleVerify Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, DoubleVerify Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.24% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleVerify Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: DoubleVerify Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

