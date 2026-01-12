Demystifying CommVault Systems: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 7 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $184.17, with a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $144.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.39% lower than the prior average price target of $210.22.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of CommVault Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $152.00 $185.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $155.00 $186.00 Ren Hefley Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $162.00 - Michael Romanelli Mizuho Announces Outperform $190.00 - Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $167.00 $217.00 Junaid Siddiqui Truist Securities Lowers Buy $210.00 $230.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $190.00 $220.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $144.00 $189.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $185.00 $225.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Announces Outperform $215.00 - Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CommVault Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CommVault Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering CommVault Systems: A Closer Look

CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Its software solutions include Cleanroom Recovery, HyperScale X, Air Gap Protect, Compliance, Cloud Rewind, and Clumio Backtrack. The company operates in the United States and exports to many other countries.

Financial Milestones: CommVault Systems's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CommVault Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.39% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CommVault Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CommVault Systems's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CommVault Systems's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: CommVault Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

